Khan sir gets 15000 Rakhis from female students; internet reacts

The students tied rakhis to Khan Sir at an event organised in Bihar.

Khan Sir shows his hand full of Rakhis tied by students
Popular educator Faizal Khan, who is fondly known as Khan sir has gone viral once again for receiving 15,000 rakhis from his female students on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Saturday, August 9.

The students tied rakhis to Khan Sir at an event organised in Bihar. Over the years, Khan has earned the affection of his students. Most students consider him as a brother. A video of the educator interacting with the students during the event has gone viral.

Pictures show Khan’s hand full of rakhis. According to Press Trust of India, the educator expressed gratitude to students. He emphasised the importance of safeguarding India’s cultural heritage, explaining that Raksha Bandhan is more than just a ritual—it symbolizes the affection and protective bond between brothers and sisters.

Some reactions on the video

While reacting to the video, most people appreciated the educator for being secular while others expressed disappointment.

SMM Samiullah said, “Even if each girl takes 30 seconds to tie also then it will be Total 125 consecutive hours”

Lokesh_TinToli said, “Ab Yahan Kuch log (Kafir) Bolenge “(Now, some people will call him Kafir)

Zeenat.Fatima.3956 said, “Success ne pagla diya,” (Successes has gotten to him)

