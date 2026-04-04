Khanapur civic poll: Ex-minister Jogu Ramanna under house arrest

Hyderabad: Political tensions escalated ahead of the Khanapur municipal leadership election as former minister Jogu Ramanna was allegedly placed under house arrest on Saturday, April 4, even as a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) councillor was allegedly kidnapped in a separate incident.

In a video, Jogu Ramanna alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is taking control of the Home Department and targeting those who question him.

He alleged that the Congress government is acting in an undemocratic manner by placing BRS leaders under house arrest ahead of the Khanapur Municipal Chairman election.

Kidnap of BRS councillor

Meanwhile, family members of Pochavva, a councillor from the BRS, alleged that she was kidnapped by unknown persons on April 2. They accused the Congress of orchestrating the abduction in an attempt to secure the chairperson post in the 12-member Khanapur municipality. The family has urged police to trace her and take strict action against those responsible.

According to available information, the BRS had won four wards, falling short of a majority.

The party was reportedly seeking support from other councillors, with three Congress councillors said to have extended backing. Earlier, elections to the governing council were postponed due to a lack of quorum during special meetings.

The Telangana Election Commission had announced on March 31 that elections for chairperson and vice-chairperson of Khanapur and Kyathanpalli municipalities would be held on April 4.