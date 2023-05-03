Khansland to help your kids re-create Eid celebrations, enjoy halal fun activities

Hyderabad: Khansland Kid Klub which runs under the banner of Khandsland gift shop is going to organise the three-day fun and enjoyment event ‘Haflatul Eid’ in the city from 8 to 10th of May. To keep the elation and excitement of the Eid on the faces of Kids and Women alive , the organisers of the event have come up with this kids and women friendly idea.

A hi-tea menu with halaal delicacies will be available in the event along with painting, calligraphy and other workshops. Only kids and women can enjoy and participate in various fun activities at the event. Animal loving kids and women can adopt pets or feed them as there will be different species of adorable animals to make your day.

Talking to siasat.com, one of the organisers of the event said, ” We want to keep the smile and happiness on the faces of kids forever. There will be numerous fun activities and Eid like environment during the event.”

”Teach them religion, encourage them to worship Allah swt, but also give them time and resources to have halaal fun! because having fun is part of human nature and Islam is the religion of

Al-Fitrah (Human Nature),” she added.

She concluded by saying, ”We should not make our religion seem boring and strict to children. Instead, they should see Islam as a deen full of mercy, compassion, love, and laughter within the boundaries of Halal. Our religion offers a balanced approach to life, encouraging us to enjoy ourselves while still maintaining our faith. Let’s ensure that our children understand this and celebrate Eid with the highest spirits, knowing that Allah SWT wants us to be happy and fulfilled in our lives.”

All the participants have to register prior to the commencement of the event and only 50 persons will be allowed to enter the venue per day. One person can register for one day only and a total of around 150 people will witness the event.

To register, click below

https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=919000200786&text&type=phone_number&app_absent=0

Location

La Fresca, Road No.10, Banjara Hills

Timings

5pm-8:30 pm

Activities & availabilities

Decorate Eid Cupcakes

Painting & Calligraphy Workshop

Eid crafts

Kids favourites & Halal Delicacies

Domesticated animals and petting zoo

Gifts

Who can visit

Boys: 3-12 years

Girls: Above 3 years

Women all ages

Ticket price

Rs 750 (includes food & fun activities)

Event Organiser

Khansland kids klub by khansland

Event partners

Calligraphy workshop by Quintessential Novelities

Cupcakes workshop by Cupcakehq

Printing by e.nour official