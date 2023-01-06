Kharge attacks BJP, says Congress saved Constitution for 70 years

Banka: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra and said that Congress saved the Constitution for the last 70 years.

“PM Modi always asks what Congress did in the last 70 years. I want to tell him that Congress saved Constitution and that’s why a person like him could become PM and a poor person’s son like me could become AICC President,” the Congress Chief said after flagging off the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Banka district of Bihar.

Speaking about the contribution of the BJP in the freedom struggle of India, Kharge said that BJP has made no contribution to the freedom struggle of the country and none of its workers ever went to jail.

“BJP didn’t give freedom to the country, none of their workers went to jail. Congress granted independence to India and contributed to its development,” Kharge said.

He also attacked the BJP saying that the ruling party is working to divide society in the name of religion and crush the poor.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi, entered Haryana on Thursday after completing its Uttar Pradesh leg.

The yatra which re-entered Haryana on Thursday will pass through four districts of the state between January 5 and 10.

The yatra entered Haryana through Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 evening where the participants halted for the night.

The yatra will resume on Friday morning from Sanoli-Panipat road and later in the afternoon, a public meeting will be held in Panipat, which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.