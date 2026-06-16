Kharge attacks RSS again! Asks to disclose funding, tax records

New Delhi: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday, June 16, intensified his attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), demanding that the organisation publicly disclose its registration details, sources of income, assets and tax records.

Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Kharge rejected arguments that the RSS does not require formal registration and questioned the transparency of the organisation’s functioning.

“Stop making casual claims that the RSS does not need to be registered. Show your registration documents, details of income sources and tax payments to the people of this country,” he said.

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He noted that the organisation had claimed to have mobilised nearly 20 lakh people in Karnataka through various programmes. “When an organisation is capable of mobilising such large numbers, is it wrong to ask for details about its registration and financial records?” he asked.

Drawing a comparison with past political debates on citizenship documentation, Kharge alleged that RSS and BJP leaders had previously demanded documents from citizens. “Now, when people ask the RSS to show its documents, they are trying to avoid answering the questions,” he remarked.

The minister alleged that BJP leaders had been deployed to attack him politically after he raised questions regarding the organisation’s legal and financial status. He maintained that he was only seeking transparency and accountability. He also questioned the security cover provided to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Rejecting criticism that he was targeting Hinduism, Kharge clarified that his questions were directed at the RSS as an organisation and not at the religion itself. “I never asked for Hinduism to be registered. RSS is not Hinduism; it is an organisation. It has every right to conduct programmes and activities, but it should do so in compliance with the laws of the country,” he said.