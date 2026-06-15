Priyank Kharge seeks transparency on RSS’s financial status

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, urging the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to disclose details regarding its legal status, registration, finances, taxation and organisational structure.

Sharing details of the letter on social media platform X, Kharge said the communication would reach Bhagwat shortly, but added that he wanted to draw attention to the issue at the earliest. He also congratulated the RSS on completing 100 years of its existence.

Dear Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji,



My letter will reach you shortly. However, I thought it was important to draw your attention to this matter early.

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Firstly, congratulations to the RSS on completing 100 years.



An organisation that claims over 60,000 shakhas and crores of… pic.twitter.com/IZy4oeKdMp — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 15, 2026

In his message, Kharge stated that an organisation claiming to have more than 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks across the country must also uphold transparency and constitutional accountability. Referring to the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’s 2025-26 Karnataka report, he highlighted the scale of RSS activities in the state.

According to the figures cited by Kharge, the RSS currently operates 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans and 60 monthly mandalis in Karnataka. The report also mentions that the organisation conducted 2,194 Samajotsavas involving around 19.61 lakh participants and organised 562 route marches with the participation of 2.21 lakh uniformed volunteers.

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Kharge argued that an organisation of such size and influence should provide clarity on its legal standing and administrative structure. He questioned whether the RSS is registered under any statutory framework and sought disclosure of details relating to its office-bearers, sources of funding, expenditure, taxation compliance and permissions obtained for public programmes and processions.

Drawing a comparison with other entities, Kharge said citizens, labour organisations, non-governmental organisations, trusts, temples and companies are required to register, disclose their activities and comply with various legal provisions. He questioned why the RSS should remain exempt from similar requirements.

“In its centenary year, the RSS must responsibly abide by the Constitution and register, disclose, pay applicable taxes and function transparently within the constitutional framework,” Kharge stated in the letter.