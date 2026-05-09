Kharge, Congress pay tributes to Rabindranath Tagore

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge marked the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on Saturday, May 9, with a message reflecting on his philosophical and humanist legacy, quoting his thoughts on freedom of expression and dignity.

Posting on X, Kharge quoted Tagore: “Nothing is worse than one section of the populace enslaving the opinions of another through force and against their will…”

He further added, “Humble tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his Jayanti. A visionary humanist, poet, philosopher and social reformer, Gurudev’s words gave India its National Anthem and generations a language of freedom, dignity and compassion. His progressive thought and timeless art continue to illuminate minds and inspire humanity.”

“Nothing is worse than one section of the populace enslaving the opinions of another through force and against their will…”



Humble tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his Jayanti.



A visionary humanist, poet, philosopher and social reformer, Gurudev’s words gave India… pic.twitter.com/mcF3Z3rLC3 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 9, 2026

The Congress party, in its official statement on X, also paid rich tributes to Tagore, saying, “On the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore ji, countless salutations. Through his writings, thoughts, and message of humanity, he gave a new identity to the soul of India. His literature, patriotism, and dedication to education will forever continue to inspire the people of the country.”

गुरुदेव रबीन्द्रनाथ टैगोर जी की जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।



उन्होंने अपनी लेखनी, विचारों और मानवता के संदेश से भारत की आत्मा को नई पहचान दी।



उनका साहित्य, राष्ट्रप्रेम और शिक्षा के प्रति समर्पण सदैव देशवासियों को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/O9RbaCoQcc — Congress (@INCIndia) May 9, 2026

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, also known as Pochishe Boishakh, is observed annually on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, which this year falls on May 9 in West Bengal. The day commemorates the birth of Tagore, who was born in May 1861, in the illustrious Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata.

A towering figure in Indian literature and culture, Tagore was a poet, novelist, playwright, philosopher, and songwriter. He became the first non-European Nobel laureate in Literature in 1913 and remains one of the most influential literary voices in modern history. He also composed India’s national anthem as well as the national anthems of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Across West Bengal and other parts of India, Tagore Jayanti is celebrated with cultural programmes, poetry recitations, dance dramas, and renditions of Rabindra Sangeet. Educational institutions and cultural organisations mark the day by showcasing his works, which continue to reflect themes of humanity, spirituality, and social reform.