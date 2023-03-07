Kharge extends Holi greetings to people

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Holi to all the people of the country.

“Holi celebrates the spirit of togetherness and inspires us to rejoice in the glory of nature in all its varied colours. It brings people together and strengthens their bonds,” he said in a statement.

Kharge said on the behalf of the party, “it is my sincere hope that we, as responsible citizens, break the barriers which may divide us and fight for a united India – an India which is proud of its rich diversity and myriad culture”.

“With a new hope for a brighter future, let us join hands to forge ahead together. Once again I wish you a very happy Holi,” he added.