Kharge pays homage to Dr S Radhakrishnan, says his dedication inspires generations

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that teachers are true nation builders and paid homage to Former President of India, Dr S. Radhakrishnan, who was a philosopher and statesman, and whose contribution, dedication and wisdom continue to inspire us, generation after generation.

Kharge in a tweet said, “Teachers are true nation builders. They are not only our guiding lights, but the flag bearers of good values and the conscience keepers of our moral compass. On Teachers Day, we salute all teachers across the country, for they are the ones who will chart our future destiny.”

“Our humble homage to Former President of India, Dr S. Radhakrishnan who was philosopher, and statesman and whose contribution, dedication and wisdom continue to inspire us, generation after generation,” he said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh paid his tribute to Dr S. Radhakrishnan.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Today, we celebrate Teachers’ Day and recall Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the great philosopher, educationist and author. Many of his books like ‘The Hindu View of Life’, ‘Indian Philosophy’, ‘Eastern Religions and Western Thought’, ‘The Bhagavad Gita’, ‘The Dhammapada’, and ‘The Principal Upanishads’ are evergreen classics. Not a political personality by any means, Radhakrishnan had been persuaded by Nehru to be India’s Ambassador to the USSR during 1949-52 when the communist conglomerate still looked upon India suspiciously. Thereafter, he was the first Vice President of India 1952-62 and President till 1967.”

“His son, the eminent historian, Sarvepalli Gopal produced one of the best biographies ever written anywhere of any public figure. The final line in that dispassionate book has become unforgettable: ‘In retirement he was determined, the freedom of silence being now his prerogative, to make no public appearances. Rather than becoming tiresome by airing his views irresponsibly on all subjects, he would cultivate the private graces and spend his time reading and writing on philosophical subjects… Finally in the early hours of 17 April 1975, Radhakrishnan drifted out of the harbour on a silent tide’.”

“Incidentally, his granddaughter Girija along with her former IAS spouse Viraraghavan are the most celebrated rose cultivators in India based in Kodaikanal. They have dedicated half their lives to the hybridisation of roses in the subcontinent. This documentary on him, made years ago by the Films Division, is worth watching,” the Rajya Sabha MP said, sharing the link of documentary of S. Radhakrishnan.

Teachers Day is celebrated every year on this day to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

