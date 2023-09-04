Kharge slams Centre over inflation, asks ‘what kind of Amrit Kaal is this?’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the Centre over inflation and asked “what kind of Amrit Kaal” was this where every section of the society is facing the brunt of it.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said: “What kind of ‘Amrit kal’ is this? In which inflation made the public poor. Some recent reports published recently say that 74 per cent of the people of the country cannot afford a healthy diet. In the last 5 years the price of a common plate has increased by 65 per cent and despite Rs 200 subsidy, one in four beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme took zero or only one LPG cylinder refill last year.”

Slamming the government, the Congress leader said: “Rampant loot, then a minor election exemption will not work. Every section of the country is facing the brunt of inflation implemented by the Modi government, that’s why new rhetoric are being served to the public everyday.

“Back-breaking inflation is the real issue and we the people of India will continue to question it. By defeating BJP created inflation, INDIA will win.”

He also attached a news report with his tweet.

His remarks came amid the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

The Congress has been targeting the government over the issue of inflation.

