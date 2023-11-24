Kharge, Priyanka to address four public meetings in Telangana today

New Delhi: With curtains falling on the high-decibel poll campaigning in Rajasthan, the political spotlight has shifted to Telangana where Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to address four public meetings on Friday for the November 30 polls.

Kharge will be addressing a public meeting in the southern state’s LB Nagar Assembly Constituency in Rangareddy district at 6.30 p.m.

Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning in Telangana Palakurthi area at 11.30 a.m. followed by another meeting at 1.30 p.m. in Husnabad area.

She will then proceed to the Kothagudem area for the third public meeting at 2.30 p.m.

With just five days left for the campaigning to end, the Congress has launched a massive aggressive approach in its campaigning and has been leaving no stones unturned to corner the ruling BRS in the southern state.

On Thursday, several senior party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, had slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over his “unsavory” remarks against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying that an arrogant and drunk with power has heaped insults and people of the state will never ever forgive him.

The party also claimed Rao’s days as the Chief Minister are numbered and that he is unable to come to terms with the fact that his feudal and money spinning enterprise is coming to an end.

Kharge led the front and in a post on X slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader for his comments and said, “An arrogant KCR, drunk with power, has heaped insults on Indira Gandhi. The people of Telangana will never, ever forgive him for that. Indiramma Rajyam means justice, welfare and development, and the Congress party is strongly committed to it.”

Indiramma Rajyam means justice, welfare and development, and the Congress party is strongly committed to it. pic.twitter.com/6PbVnOKKUu — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 23, 2023

The grand-old party has been slamming the ruling BRS in the southern state with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making regular tours of the southern state to campaign for the party.

By announcing several guarantees for the people of the state, the Congress is eyeing to dislodge the BRS in the 119- member Telangana Assembly.

Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 3.