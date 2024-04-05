Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Hyderabad tomorrow

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi will be addressing a Congress rally on Saturday at Tukkuguda near here, party sources said.

Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad is where the party had earlier announced its six poll ‘guarantees’ for the Assembly elections held in November last year.

The Congress is expected to show its strength by mobilising huge crowds from surrounding areas to the ‘Jana Jatara’ meeting, they said.

Industries Minister D Sridha Babu visited the venue on Friday with others. He said that about ten lakh people are expected to attend the meeting.

He said all the arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the rally.

