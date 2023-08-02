Kharge, Rahul meet Karnataka ministers; discuss LS polls preparations

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd August 2023 8:07 pm IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the Karnataka Cabinet ministers here to discuss the party’s strategies and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was also attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar.

The meeting comes in the wake of the rumblings in the Karnataka Congress. Several party legislators have raised voices against their own party-led government’s ministers in the southern state.

The meeting, at the Congress headquarters, was also attended by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

A party source said that during the meeting, the state leaders would be asked to focus on the implementation of the five guarantees promised ahead of the assembly elections in the state for a “good result” in the Lok Sabha polls.

