Kharge reaffirms Congress’s development agenda for J&K

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reiterated the party’s commitment to its “progressive development agenda” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising the importance of safeguarding constitutional rights.

“The Indian National Congress pledges to safeguard the Constitutional Rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Kharge wrote in a post on X, adding, “Our progressive development agenda is for everyone.”

The Indian National Congress pledges to safeguard the Constitutional Rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.



Our progressive development agenda is for everyone.



The 7 guarantees of the Congress party for Jammu and Kashmir will usher in a brighter future, which focusses on… pic.twitter.com/6a2sRK6jB0 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 22, 2024

He further highlighted that the party’s ‘Seven Guarantees’ for the region focus on social justice and economic empowerment, which will lead to a brighter future.

The Congress recently released its manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections under the campaign hashtag ‘#HaathBadlegaHalaat’.

Key promises include the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, which was stripped in 2019. Additionally, the manifesto promises to reinstate the Legislative Council and add constituencies to represent inadequately represented sections such as OBCs, minorities, ex-servicemen, and pensioners.

Also Read Congress chief Kharge to campaign for Tara Chand in J&K on Saturday

The party also pledged to uphold its commitment to defeating divisive forces, which, it claims, have undermined India’s millennial heritage and composite nationhood.

“The Congress party has no difficulty in cooperating with like-minded parties towards this goal,” the manifesto stated.

Among the prominent pledges is the Mahila Samman Scheme, offering Rs 3,000 monthly to women heads of households from the Economically Weaker Sections.

Additionally, an unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 per month for qualified youth for one year is promised. The Congress also vowed to fill 1 lakh vacant government posts and provide a job calendar within the first 30 days of coming to power.

The manifesto further promises to hold Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections under the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments and provide Rs 25 lakh in health insurance coverage, including treatment, diagnostics, and medicines.