Kharge, Sonia call on Vietnamese PM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st August 2024 10:49 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi called on Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is on a visit here, and had a fruitful discussion about strengthening India-Vietnam relations.

“Honoured to meet Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh in New Delhi today, with CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and Congress President Shri Kharge ji. We had a fruitful discussion about strengthening India-Vietnam relations,” Gogoi said in a post on X.

