Kharge, Sonia yet to decide on attending Ram temple consecration

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th December 2023 3:07 pm IST
Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said it will take a decision at an “appropriate time” whether its senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi will attend the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“Chairman Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time,” he said.

