Kharge urges booth-level agents to campaign door-to-door ahead of 2024 LS polls

He took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked about his guarantees.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 26th January 2024 7:34 am IST
Congress releases list of coordinators for Lok Sabha elections  
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday thanked the booth-level agents of Congress and said that due to their hard work, the Congress government was formed in Telangana.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He urged booth-level agents of Congress to go door to door ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to ‘X’ Mallikarjun Kharge said, “I thank the booth level agents of Congress, due to whose hard work the Congress government was formed in Telangana. Now in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also, you have to go door to door and remain united so that the Congress party win.”

MS Education Academy

He took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked about his guarantees.

“You all must have seen the advertisement in newspapers daily – ‘Modi’s Guarantee’. Were two crore jobs created annually? Has inflation reduced? Did black money come back?,” he asked.

He said that whenever general elections were held, PM Modi raised emotional issues to divert attention.

“Sometimes he takes the name of Pakistan, Sometimes he takes the name of China and sometimes he takes the name of God! We generally take God’s name every day. I request you, don’t fall into their trap like this. If we get trapped, the country’s democracy will be ruined and the country’s constitution will be destroyed,” he added.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana in 2023 for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India’s youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 26th January 2024 7:34 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button