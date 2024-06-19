Kharge wishes Rahul Gandhi on birthday

Gandhi, a former president of the Congress, turned 54 on Wednesday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI File Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Wednesday sent birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi and wished that he continues in his mission of wiping off tears from the last person standing by showing the mirror to power.

“Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities which set you apart,” Kharge said in a post on X.

“Congress party’s ethos of unity in diversity, harmony and compassion, is visible in all your actions, as you continue in your mission to wipe off the tear from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power,” he said, wishing Gandhi a long, healthy and happy life ahead.

