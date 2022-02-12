Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Another confirmed contestant name out!

Mumbai: All eyes are now on Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming 12th season. Fans are curious to know the contestants list, premiere date, shoot location and other details. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the 11th season ended in September last year and it was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. While Arjun Bijlani walked home with the coveted trophy, Divyanka Tripathi won runner-up title followed by Vishal Aditya Singh.

Soon after Bigg Boss 15 got concluded last month, fans have been talking about the probable contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi on social media platforms. Many popular names from the industry are being cropped up and it was just yesterday we gave you the tentative list of contestants who are expected to participate in KKK 12.

When Prince Narula confirmed his entry in KKK 12

Latest name that is coming in is Prince Narula. According to reports, the actor has been finalised by the makers of the stunt-based reality show. However, an official word from Prince is still awaited.

It can be recalled that Prince Narula had confirmed his participation in KKK. During one of his live sessions on social media last year, he has hinted at being ready for the upcoming season of the reality show. He shared that he has been offered the show numerous times and for a long time, but could not take it up due to his prior commitments.

He said that now he feels he is ready for the show and is made for shows like this. He added that he will perform well and is perfect for such shows. He said, “I know, even if I go to Khatron Ke Khiladi, I will not leave anyone. I will make it difficult for other contestants because I enjoy doing all of this and I am not scared of heights, water, or anything. I have been rejecting the offer for the past many years but this year, I am thinking that it should be done now.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants list

Other popular names which are being speculated are:

Dipika Kakar Rubina Dilaik Umar Riaz Simba Nagpal Rajiv Adatia Pratik Sehajpal Prince Narula

Let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and see who all will entertain us by performing dangerous stunts in the show.

What’s your take on the above list?