Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 diva Rubina Dilaik’s swanky car collection

Mumbai: Touted as a household favorite and a diva of the television industry, Rubina Dilaik has been winning millions of hearts for several years now. From her debut as Radhika in Choti Bahu in 2008 to her splendid win in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14, she has carved a special space for herself in the industry.

Apart from her stints on Indian television, Rubina Dilaik has also starred in many music videos like Neha Kakkar’s ‘Marjaneya’, Asees Kaur’s ‘Galat’, and Vishal Mishra’s ‘Tumse Pyaar Hain’.

Now with Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik is all set to conquer her fears and fans are eager to see her in a fearless avatar.

Net Worth

Rubina Dilaik has established herself as a bankable TV actress and reportedly is going to charge Rs. 15-20 Lakhs per week on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress usually charges Rs. 80 thousand per episode and charges Rs. 20-25 Lakhs for brand endorsements. Owing to all these figures, her net worth is around a whopping Rs. 30 crores.

Rubina Dilaik’s car collection

Like many of her contemporaries, Rubina too is an automobile lover and her car collection is proof of that. According to multiple reports, the actress is a proud owner of:

Audi A4

Isuzu D-Max

Volkswagen Jetta

Tata Nexon

Suzuki Swift

Audi A4 costs around Rs. 48 Lakh while Isuzu D-Max is valued at Rs. 24.50 Lakh. Volkswagen Jetta is worth Rs. 18 Lakh and Tata Nexon is valued at Rs. 12 Lakh. Suzuki Swift being the least expensive car in her garage is worth Rs. 7.14 Lakh.