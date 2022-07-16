Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Exclusive: Nishant Bhat removed from show

Mumbai: The demi-god of action and Bollywood director Rohit Shetty commenced the shoot of his stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 at the end of May and it will be a couple of weeks more before he will be wrapping up the shoot. As the shooting moves forward, more and more contestants are coming back to India without the trophy.

Earlier we had reported that Pratik Sehajpal has been eliminated from the show and we also gave the names of the top 8 contestants which includes, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, and Nishant Bhatt. It was also reported that Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have entered the Top 5 contestants list.

Now, we have another update about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 which will certainly leave some fans heartbroken.

According to our exclusive source who is close to the development, Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhatt and Rajiv Adatia have now been removed from the race of winning the coveted trophy.

Furthermore, according to our source, the Top 6 contestants are as follows:

Jannat Zubair

Faisal Shaikh

Rubina Dilaik

Kanika Mann

Mohit Malik

Tushar Kalia

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.