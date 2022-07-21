Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Finale date, TOP 3, & more [Exclusive]

Mumbai: Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is presently ruling the telly screens. The stunt-based reality show started airing from July 2 every weekend — Saturday and Sunday.

The contestants for season 12 of the show include Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants (Instagram)

Two contestants have already been evicted from KKK 12 — Erika Packard and Aneri Vajani. It is being said that Shivangi Joshi is the next Khiladi to get eliminated from the show this week.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finalists Names

According to exclusive inside sources, Faisal, Jannat, Tushar, Mohit and Rubina are the top five contestants of the show.

Who Reached Top 3?

We also hear that Rubina and Jannat are out of top 5 and the show has got its top 3 finalists in Cape Town — Faisu, Mohit and Tushar. All the contestant are back home and the finale shoot with these top 3 is expected to happen soon in Mumbai.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finale Date

Khatron Ke Khiladi airs around 22 episodes every year. If makers have planned for the same number of episodes this season too, the show is likely to end in the second week of September (around Sep 10 or 11). However, it is just the beginning and the show still has a long way to go.

What’s your take on the above mentioned finalists names? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.