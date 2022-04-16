Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Latest contestant to join the show is…

Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Paras Chhabra, Pratik Sehajpal are expected to take part in KKK 12

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 16th April 2022 1:20 pm IST
Donal Bisht and Neha Marda (Instagram)

Mumbai: Fans are excited for the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Though the makers are yet to announce the 12th season, internet is filled with reports churning out the names of probable contestants of KKK 12.

Neha Marda in KKK 12?

If a latest report in India Forums is to be believed, popular TV actress Neha Marda has been approached by the makers of KKK 12. If everything falls in place and goes according to plans, then Neha will be seen as one of the fearless contenders of KKK 12. An official confirmation from the actress is still awaited.

Neha Marda is known for role in the popular Colors TV show Balika Vadhu as Gehna. She is currently seen in Zee TV’s show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. She made her debut with the TV show Saath Rahega Always on Sahara One.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants list

Apart from Neha, other speculated contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are — Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Donal Bisht, Paras Chhabra, Pratik Sehajpal, Pavitra Punia and others.

