Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty reveals about TOP 5

Mumbai: Filmmaker and ‘demi-god of action’ Rohit Shetty is returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as the host for the seventh time. He has been associated with the show for many seasons now. Rohit is currently shooting for the show in Cape Town, South Africa with a new set of contestants who will be facing their worst fears to reach finale and win the coveted title.

Here’s what Rohit Shetty Said

Ahead of the premiere of KKK 12, Rohit spoke to media about the show and its khiladis. When asked about the TOP 5 contestants, Rohit reportedly said, “Well, this time it is difficult to say who the winner or top 5 will be. In the history of the show, this is the 1st season that has seen very few aborts. All the contestants have performed exceptionally well.”

It seems like the upcoming season is going be a blast. The interesting mix of fearless contestants include — Aneri Vajani, Rubina Dilaik Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Jannat Zubair.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Top 5 Buzz

Going by the social media buzz and trends, the current top 5 contestants of KKK 12 are —

Pratik Sehajpal

Rubina Dilaik

Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Sriti Jha

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Elimination Updates

According to our sources, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani and Shivangi Joshi have been eliminated from KKK 12. However, we will have to wait for the show to begin to know who will manage to move forward and who will get evicted from the race.

Keep reading Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.