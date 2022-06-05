Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Stunt pics, videos from Cape Town leaked

After the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 jetted off to Cape Town to commence the shoot, several pictures and videos from the location have been going viral.

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published: 5th June 2022 11:28 am IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: The arrival of Rohit Shetty‘s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is common knowledge to all, considering the hype around the show for the past few weeks. Be it the show’s contestants or the location, fans cannot keep calm about their favorite reality show.

Every day a tentative key detail regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 surfaces on the internet and fans go gaga over it. Now that the show’s team has jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa to commence the shoot, several pictures, and videos from the location have been going viral.

In this write-up, we will give you a sneak peek into the television world’s favorite stars conquering their fears and performing dangerous stunts. Scroll ahead to have a look.

