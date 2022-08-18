Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 TOP 2 names leaked, check here

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty‘s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has managed to find a top spot on TRP charts ever since its inception. Courtesy? The interesting mix of celebrity contestants, Rohit’s stunning hosting skills and the daredevil stunts allocated to the khiladis.

The filming of KKK 12 has already been completed and as per our sources, makers have got the season’s top 2 contestants. Excited to know the names? Scroll ahead and check.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Top 2 Finalists

According to a Twitter handle Bigg Boss Tak (social media page dedicated to Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi), the top 2 of KKK 12 are Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh. It is also being said that Tushar is having maximum chances of winning the show. Check out the tweet below.

However, only time will tell about the top 2 finalists and which fearless khiladi is going to grab the coveted trophy of the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, speaking about the eliminations, so far, we saw five contestants walking out of the game. They are — Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal and Chetna Pande. Pratik made a comeback on the show as first wildcard entry. KKK 12 is set to air its 15th and 16th episode this week.

What do you think about the above mentioned top 2? Comment your thoughts below.