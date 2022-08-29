Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Upcoming wildcard entry’s name [Exclusive]

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is getting interesting with each passing day. Last Saturday and Sunday’s episodes were quite eventful with host Rohit Shetty introducing the Blockbuster Stunts week which kept audience hooked to the screens. Contestants performed some spine chilling stunts overcoming their fears to survive in the show.

In a shocking elimination on Sunday, August 28, top contestant Faisal Shaikh got eliminated from KKK 12 leaving Rohit, audience and other contestants disappointed. However, his journey has not ended on the show and we have an exciting news for all Mr Faisu’s fans.

Faisal Shaikh returning on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Speaking to Siasat.com, source close to the show exclusively informed us that Faisal Shaikh, who got eliminated last week, will be making a grand comeback again. “Faisal will be returning on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a wildcard contestant in 19th or 20th episode,” source said.

“Sriti Jha, who got evicted from the show on August 21, will also be given a chance in the upcoming episode. A task will be conducted between Mr Faisu and Sriti, whoever wins will stay back in KKK 12 and play further,” source revealed.

Source also confirmed that Faisal Shaikh is going to win the task and return on the show as second wild card contestant. “He is going to play extremely well in the upcoming episodes to grab a position in top 3,” source further stated.

After Faisal’s elimination, contestants who are left in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are — Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Jannat Zubair.

