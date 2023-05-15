Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: 4 Contestants who got fear fanda are…

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has already begun shooting in the exotic locations of Cape Town, South Africa and fans can’t contain their excitement as the first task’s details have been leaked. As we have earlier reported, the first task was a water-based challenge, and it seems to have tested the contestants’ fear of water to the core.

Scroll down to check who are safe this week and the names of the contestants who got fear fanda this week.

Fear Fanda for 4 Contestants in first task of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

According to inside sources, a total of six contestants participated in the task — Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, and Soundous Moufakir. While some managed to overcome their fear, others were not so lucky.

Buzz has it that four contestants, namely Arjit, Shiv, Rohit, and Soundous has got the ‘fear fanda’ as a result in the first task. It seems like they failed to complete the task. However, the remaining two contestants, Aishwarya and Ruhi, reportedly managed to complete the task successfully and have emerged as the winners of the challenge.

Aishwarya Sharma (Instagram) Ruhi Chaturvedi (Instagram)

The official update regarding the results of the first task of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is still awaited and will be revealed only when the show starts airing on television, with the premiere expected to be in late June or July.

Fans are excitedly looking forward to the first episode of the season to witness how the participants tackled the water-based challenge and to see what other thrilling stunts and difficulties are in store for them in the upcoming weeks.

Who is your favourite contestant this season? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.