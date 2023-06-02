Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Another contestant suffers a severe injury

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been making waves among audiences, with its thrilling stunts and BTS updates keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

However, a shocking turn of events unfolded on the set recently when contestant Soundous Moufakir sustained a severe leg injury during a daring stunt. A photo of Soundous Moufakir’s bruised leg swiftly made its way onto social media, with fans anxiously awaiting updates on the contestant’s health and well-being.

Details of the stunt and the exact nature of the accident are still under wraps.

Other contestants who got injured recently were Aishwarya Sharma and Rohit Bose Roy.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has gained immense popularity for its adrenaline-pumping challenges and awe-inspiring stunts, performed by celebrities from the entertainment industry. However, this incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in such daredevil endeavours.

