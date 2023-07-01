Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Names of two Ticket To Finale winners

Mumbai: Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has reached a the final leg of shooting. The filming the kickstarted in the last week of May is currently happening in the scenic locations of Cape Town, South Africa. All the updates from the sets have left fans super excited for the show’s television premiere which is on July 15.

In a latest update, insiders close to the production spilled the beans on the much-anticipated First Ticket to Finale task. The important task was performer by the top 6 contestants — Shiv Thakare, Nyrra Banerjee, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Kaur and Arjit Taneja.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Ticket To Finale Task Winners

In the first ticket to finale task, two strong competitors, Shiv Thakare and Aishwarya Sharma have emerged as winners, securing their spots as the first two finalists of KKK 13, according to the updates from inside sources.

Only 5 contestants will be reaching the finale week. So, one contestant from the remaining four — Dino, Rashmeet, Arjit and Nyrra, will be walking home just before the finale. However, all these updates will be unveiled officially when the show airs on television.

