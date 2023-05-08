Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare reveals his per week salary

Mumbai: Prepare for high-octane action as Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 returns with a bang! This season, the show has gathered a diverse group of contestants from various fields, including Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare, who is making headlines for being the season’s highest-paid contestant.

In our previous article, we informed you about the staggering remuneration that Shiv will be getting on KKK 13.

According to reports, Shiv Thakare has demanded a whopping Rs 10 lakh per week. This makes him one of the most expensive Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants in history. He is a force to be reckoned with, with a massive fan base and a Bigg Boss 16 runner-up title under his belt.

Shiv Thakare Opens Up On KKK 13 Salary

And now, in a latest update, Shiv Thakare confirmed that he received a good sum of money when asked about his remuneration.

However, he stated that he was not permitted to reveal the exact amount due to the terms of his contract. He went on to say that he had taken what was owed to him as well as a sum to help him pay the EMIs on his new home in Mumbai.

Shiv Thakare is motivated to perform well on the show because he wants to buy a home in Mumbai. He also denied rumours that he turned down Marathi films for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, claiming that he is not a big enough star to turn down projects. He is committed to the show and hopes to receive additional offers after the premiere.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List

Aishwarya Sharma

Sheezan M Khan

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Anjum Fakih

Rashmeet Kaur

Dino James

Nyra Banerjee

Arjit Taneja

Rohit Bose Roy

Soundous Moufakir

Archana Gautam



Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will keep you on the edge of your seat with Rohit Shetty at the helm and a talented cast of contestants.

Don’t miss out on the excitement and thrills as the contestants attempt some of the most dangerous stunts ever attempted on Indian television.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13.