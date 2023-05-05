Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shooting and premiere date leaked

Mumbai: Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi have been eagerly waiting for the new season (KKK 13) which is expected to feature some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry, including actors, television personalities, and social media influencers.

And now, the leaked information about the shooting and premiere dates has only added to their excitement. According to popular Twitter page Bigg Boss Tak, all the contestants will be leaving for the filming location in South Africa on May 11.

It is also being said that the new season of Rohit Shetty-hosted will begin airing on Colors TV by end of June or in the first week of July. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

EXCLUSIVE! #KhatronKeKhiladi contestants will be leaving for South Africa on 11 May. Show will on air in end of June or in start of July month. Before that there will be launch event (press conference) this weekend probably. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 4, 2023

With the shooting for KKK 13 set to begin in just a few days, fans can’t wait to see their favorite stars take on some of the toughest challenges on television.

