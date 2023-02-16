Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Six names of contestants leaked, see list

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 16 finally concluded last week, fans are now waiting for the updates about two other hit reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Lock Upp 2. In this write-up, let’s have a look all the updates about KKK 13.

The popular adventure reality show is known for its thrilling stunts and daring challenges, will be returning to the screens with its 13th season soon. Latest reports have it that makers have started approaching celebrities to take part in the show. Fans are excited to see which stars will be part of the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty-hosted show. While the official list of contestants has not been revealed yet, there have been rumors about several names. Check out the list of six names that popping up on internet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants

Nakuul Mehta

Shalin Bhanot

Shiv Thakare

Disha Parmar

Archana Gautam

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar was slated to be a part of the twelfth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, he decided to withdraw from the show at the last minute due to issues related to international travel. KKK 12 was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. So, there are high chance of him taking part in the upcoming season.

Coming back to the list, this is just a tentative list and an official confirmation from the stars is still awaited. Which celebrity are you wishing to see in KKK 13? Comment below.

