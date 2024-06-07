Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 elimination: Who got fear fanda next?

Mumbai: The buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is intensifying as host Rohit Shetty and his team of contestants are currently filming the show in Romania. With the show’s premiere just a month away, fans are eagerly discussing leaked content and updates from the sets.

The latest update is about a thrilling animal stunt task for the second week of the competition. According to an Instagram page dedicated to Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss updates, contestants Abhishek Kumar, Karanveer Mehra, and Shilpa Shinde have been selected to perform this daring stunt.

The contestant who fails to complete the task will receive the “fear fanda,” placing them directly into the next elimination stunt.

While the task has already been filmed, the identity of the contestant who couldn’t perform the stunt remains a mystery. Fans will have to wait and see who gets the fear fanda next. One among Abhishek, Karanveer and Shilpa will face elimination round.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updtaes on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.