Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Gashmeer Mahajani’s earnings per week

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to hit television screens soon. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is expected to premiere this month. The shooting, which took place in Romania, has wrapped up, and several inside updates are going viral, keeping fans eagerly anticipating the show.

There is a buzz that Gashmeer Mahajani, known for his chiseled and well-maintained physique, is one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Fans are excited to see his performance and are curious about his earnings from the stunt-based reality show.

Gashmeer Mahajani’s Fee for KKK 14

Known for his role in “Imlie,” Gashmeer Mahajani is charging a staggering amount for his participation in Rohit Shetty’s show. We heard that he is charged between Rs 11 to 12 lakhs per week. If the buzz is true, then he has stayed until the finale episode, and earned a substantial amount of money through the show.

