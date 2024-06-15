Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: One more contestant gets severely injured

Aashish shared details about his injury and revealed that it occurred during a horse stunt

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th June 2024 4:29 pm IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: One more contestant gets severely injured
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Aashish Mehrotra (Instagram)

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling stunts and behind-the-scenes updates. The show, currently being filmed in Romania, is known for pushing contestants to their limits with dangerous challenges. Despite being performed under supervision, these stunts come with risks.

Recently, Shalin Bhanot was severely injured after being bitten by 200 scorpions during an animal stunt. Now, another contestant, Aashish Mehrotra, has suffered an injury. A photo of Aashish’s bruised left arm has gone viral.

In an interview with ETimes, Aashish shared details about his injury, which occurred during a horse stunt. His bruises extended down his entire left side. Aashish said, “Khatron is not easy.” He also mentioned that his whole body went into a spasm, and he couldn’t move his neck for two days. Aashish praised the KKK team for taking good care of him and helping him recover.

Currently, nine contestants are remaining in the race for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Shilpa Shinde and Aditi Sharma have been eliminated, and Asim Riaz was ousted after a fight with Rohit Shetty.

