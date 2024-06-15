Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: One more contestant gets severely injured

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling stunts and behind-the-scenes updates. The show, currently being filmed in Romania, is known for pushing contestants to their limits with dangerous challenges. Despite being performed under supervision, these stunts come with risks.

Recently, Shalin Bhanot was severely injured after being bitten by 200 scorpions during an animal stunt. Now, another contestant, Aashish Mehrotra, has suffered an injury. A photo of Aashish’s bruised left arm has gone viral.

After Shalin Bhanot, now Aashish Mehrotraa gets severely injured while doing a horse stunt🏇 #KhatronKeKhiladi14 pic.twitter.com/t6hc2G6AL1 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 15, 2024

In season 14 Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestant like Shalin Banot and Aashish Mehrotra faced severe injuries. Aashish Mehrotra shared pictures of bruises from a horse stunt , highlighting the show's challenges.#buzzzooka_tv #aashishmehrotra #khatrokekhiladi14 #rohitshetty pic.twitter.com/oK0960EeGD — Buzzzooka TV (@Buzzzooka_TV) June 15, 2024

In an interview with ETimes, Aashish shared details about his injury, which occurred during a horse stunt. His bruises extended down his entire left side. Aashish said, “Khatron is not easy.” He also mentioned that his whole body went into a spasm, and he couldn’t move his neck for two days. Aashish praised the KKK team for taking good care of him and helping him recover.

Currently, nine contestants are remaining in the race for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Shilpa Shinde and Aditi Sharma have been eliminated, and Asim Riaz was ousted after a fight with Rohit Shetty.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.