Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Photo of winner’s trophy, car goes viral

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is approaching its grand finale, and excitement is reaching a fever pitch. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the popular stunt-based reality show has whittled down its contestants to the top 8, following the elimination of Shilpa Shinde. And now, all eyes are on the finale.

The entire season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was filmed in Romania in June, with the grand finale episode recently shot on September 15 at Mumbai’s Film City. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina made a special appearance on the sets to promote their upcoming project, Jigra.

As fans eagerly await the announcement of the winner, a photo from the finale set has gone viral. The image reveals the show’s prize money and a sleek black car, which will be awarded to the winner. The photo also showcases the show’s team seated with the trophy and the car prominently displayed.

After waiting all day with the whole suspense #KKK14 team has created, we got a glimpse of our Champ @Gashmeer n other contestants from the set of the Grand Finale shoot! 😍

The image of the trophy n the car for the winner can also be seen! #GashmeerMahajani #KhatronKeKhiladi14 pic.twitter.com/qSdhrEg6yl — Gashmeer.Mahajani.Official.FC (@TeamGashmeerM) September 15, 2024

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is scheduled to air on September 28. In the lead-up to the finale, Karan Veer Mehra has already secured his place by winning the Ticket to Finale, meaning he will bypass the semi-final stunts.

The remaining contestants — Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, and Shalin Bhanot — will face off in the semi-final stunts, each vying for a spot in the final showdown alongside Karan.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale.