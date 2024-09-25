Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 rumoured winner confirmed for Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly counting down the days for the drama, entertainment, and surprises that await. With only a week left until its premiere, the show’s creators have been ramping up excitement with multiple teasers, offering a glimpse into the theme of Bigg Boss 18.

Karanveer Mehra In Bigg Boss 18

While speculation around the contestants has been rife, one name that’s been gaining significant traction is Karanveer Mehra. According to Bigg Boss Tak, a trusted source for inside information on the show, Karanveer has officially signed on the dotted line and will be entering the Bigg Boss house as a confirmed contestant.

What makes his entry even more interesting is the latest buzz around his recent success in another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Leaked information suggests that Karanveer has lifted the trophy and the finale of the show is set to air on September 28. If true, this victory would certainly add another feather to his cap, making his appearance on Bigg Boss 18 even more interesting.

And Karan Veer Mehra signed the NOD of the show. He is confirmed to participate in #BiggBoss18 https://t.co/4RGok5eH4j — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 24, 2024

Apart from Karanveer, the confirmed list of contestants for this season includes popular names like Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Panday, Avinash Sharma, and many others. With such a stellar lineup, fans are expecting fireworks from the get-go.

Are you excited to see Karanveer Mehra in Bigg Boss 18? Comment below.