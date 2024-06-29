‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ thrilling first promo unveiled

Mumbai: Get ready to witness too much ‘Khatra’ in the upcoming 14th season of Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Keeping fans on their toes, makers on Friday dropped the first thrilling promo.

Taking to Instagram, Colors shared the promo of KKK 14 giving a sneak peek of the contestants and the dangerous stunts they will perform.

The promo video opens with Rohit Shetty’s voiceover, revealing that the contestants have been in holiday mood ever since they landed in Romania. From sightseeing to shopping, they are busy doing their stuff. However, it’s time to change their mood and turn their dream holiday into their worst nightmares.

The video introduces contestants including Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot, who are seen performing dangerous tasks.

Along with the promo video, makers captioned the post, “Holiday destination banega khiladiyon ka naya nightmare, kyunki jald aa rahi hai Darr Ki Kahaniyaan in Romania. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, jald hi, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show ‘Fear Factor’. The KKK 14th season also features Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, and Niyati Fatnani.

Recently, Rohit dropped an action-packed picture along with a gratitude note.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit treated fans with a glimpse of the KKK 14 set.

The image captures Rohit trying to get down from a flying helicopter to a vehicle on the ground. Along with photo, he penned a thank you note for fans.

The note read, “SHOOTING FOR ANOTHER SEASON OF KHATRON KE KHILADI IN ROMANIA ITS BEEN 10 YEARS HOSTING THIS SHOW THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE YOU ALL HAVE GIVEN ME AND THIS SHOW ALL THESE YEARS.”

In the coming months, Rohit is also set to come up with his multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’, which features actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.