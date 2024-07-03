Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 top 6 leaked list: Gashmeer Mahajani OUT

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has successfully concluded its shooting in Romania. Insiders close to the show have revealed that this upcoming season is going to be the shortest in the history of the series. Unlike previous years, where filming lasted 50 to 55 days, this year’s shoot wrapped up in just a month.

Today, all the contestants returned to India and were spotted at Mumbai airport, marking the end of their thrilling adventure.

The Finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

A list of contestants who have made it to the top six is circulating on the internet. An insider, claiming to have been present on the sets in Romania, leaked the names of the finalists. The top six contestants are:

Karanveer Mehra

Shalin Bhanot

Niyati Fatnani

Sumona Chakravarti

Abhishek Kumar

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The Absence of Gashmeer Mahajani

What has caught the attention of many is the absence of Gashmeer Mahajani from the list. Earlier buzz suggested that Gashmeer had secured a spot in the top five. However, the latest information indicates his absence from the finalists, leaving fans upset and disappointed. Gashmeer was considered one of the strongest contestants of the season, making this news even more surprising.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, this news about Gashmeer not making it to the finals is sure to shock many. For all confirmed details, we will have to wait for the television premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Until then, let’s wait and watch!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.