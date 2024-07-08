Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Which contestants reached TOP 3?

Mumbai: India’s highly anticipated reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by the renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is gearing up for its grand premiere soon. The season’s shooting recently concluded in Romania, and the contestants have already returned to India.

The tasks of finale episode too have already filmed and speculation and excitement about the top finalists are at an all-time high.

Recently, a leaked list of the top 6 contestants created a buzz, but it lacked official confirmation. Many fans were skeptical of this list, especially since it omitted the name of one of the strongest contestants, Gashmeer Mahajani.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Top 3

The latest update is about the top 3 finalists. This update is particularly exciting for Gashmeer Mahajani’s supporters, who were disheartened by earlier reports excluding his name from the top contenders. So, as per latest buzz the top 3 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are:

1. Karanveer Mehra

2. Gashmeer Mahajani

3. Krishna Shroff

This list is sure to bring a sigh of relief to Gashmeer Mahajani’s ardent fans, who have been rooting for him throughout the season. The inclusion of these dynamic and courageous contestants promises an exhilarating finale that viewers won’t want to miss.

We will have to wait for the official telecast to witness these finalists in action as they compete for the coveted title. What are your thoughts on this list? Share your comments below.