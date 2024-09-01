Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Which female contestant will exit today?

Mumbai: The popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by the energetic Rohit Shetty, is back with its 14th season, and it’s already making waves. This season, which started last month on Colors TV, is set in the beautiful yet challenging country of Romania. The show features celebrities taking on tough stunts, pushing themselves to conquer their fears.

Exciting Start to the Season

Season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi kicked off on July 27 at 9:30 PM, with Rohit Shetty introducing 12 brave contestants. The show’s unique mix of adventure, suspense, and intense challenges has quickly grabbed the audience’s attention. Fans are excited to see what thrilling surprises and unexpected moments are in store.

The Contestants

This season’s contestants are a mix of famous faces, each bringing their own strengths to the show. The lineup includes Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti, Krishna Shroff, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Aditi Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, and Aashish Mehrotra.

But the competition is tough. In the first week, Asim Riaz became the first contestant to be eliminated after facing a difficult stunt. Soon after, Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff were also eliminated but later returned as wildcard entries. Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra, however, were eliminated in the following weeks.

What’s Next in Week 6?

As the show enters its sixth week, the tension is rising. The latest promos hint that the stunts are getting even more dangerous. There’s speculation that one of the contestants—Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, or Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia—might be the next to leave the show, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 continues to offer thrilling entertainment as celebrities face their fears and push themselves to the limit. Each week, the challenges become tougher, promising more excitement and surprises for the viewers.