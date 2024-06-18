Mumbai: The latest season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ is generating a lot of excitement among viewers with updates from its sets in Romania. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been filming for nearly 19 days now.

Recently, the show witnessed its first two eliminations. Shilpa Shinde and Aditi Sharma got evicted post their poor performance in the stunts. And now, we have the name of the third contestant who eliminated.

Aashish Mehtrora Gets Evicted From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Aashish Mehtrora is the latest contestant to get evicted. His departure was confirmed by the reliable social media page Bigg Boss Tak.

🚨 After Shilpa Shinde and Aditi Sharma, the latest contestant to gets eliminated is Aashish Mehrotra from the #KhatronKeKhiladi14 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 18, 2024

Recently, Aashish faced a severe injury during a horse stunt, which went viral after photos of his bruised arms circulated online.

In an interview with ETimes, Aashish detailed his injury, which occurred during the challenging stunt. He described how his bruises extended down his entire left side and mentioned the difficulty of participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Despite the challenges, Aashish praised the show’s team for their care and support during his recovery.

With Aashish’s exit, the number of contestants remaining in the show has now reduced to 8. Earlier, contestants like Shilpa Shinde and Aditi Sharma were eliminated, narrowing down the competition further.

Also Read Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: One more contestant gets severely injured

The season began with 13 contestants, but due to various reasons including injuries and eliminations, the list has now been reduced. What’s your take on Aashish’s eviction? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.