Mumbai: With May just around the corner, updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are picking up pace, leaving fans excited for the much-awaited return of the stunt-based reality show. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is set to make a comeback after a year-long break. As per reports, filming is expected to begin in the last week of May.

The latest buzz suggests that the makers are planning a unique mix of fresh faces along with former contestants who couldn’t win in their previous seasons. This twist has already sparked curiosity among viewers.

Ex-contestants approached

According to Indian Express, four contestants from previous seasons have been approached to participate in KKK 15. They are —

Also Read 10 Bigg Boss stars in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Full list

1. Nia Sharma

2. Jasmine Bhasin

3. Mr Faisu

4. Karan Wahi

If confirmed, their return could add an interesting competitive edge to the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants 2026

Talking about the contestant lineup, the season is expected to feature around 14 to 15 participants. Reports claim that Farrhana Bhatt is the first confirmed contestant, followed by comedian Harsh Gujral. Meanwhile, names like Gaurav Khanna and Samarth Jurel are said to be in talks.

Apart from them, several other celebrities including Pranali Rathod, Falaq Naaz, Arbaaz Patel, Chum Darang, Abhishek Bajaj, and Isha Malviya have reportedly been approached for the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere by the end of June or early July on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

With an exciting mix of contestants and a fresh format twist, the upcoming season is already creating a strong buzz. More updates about the final lineup are expected to be revealed soon.