Mumbai: After the high-voltage drama of Bigg Boss, reality TV fans are now eagerly shifting their attention to the adrenaline-packed Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. With preparations already underway, the buzz surrounding the star-studded contestant lineup is building by the day. Known for its spine-chilling stunts and action-packed episodes, KKK 15 is already one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

So, who will dare to take on the challenges and when the show will start? Here are the most awaited updates.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is slated to premiere on Colors TV on July 27, 2025, at 9:30 PM, as per insiders close to the show. The upcoming season promises to deliver a thrilling ride with host Rohit Shetty returning to challenge a fresh batch of daredevils.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants list

While the official list of contestants will be revealed at a press conference in May, several names from the entertainment industry have already surfaced as probable participants. Some celebrities have reportedly signed the dotted line, while others are still in talks. The tentative list includes:

Avinash Mishra Digvijay Rathee Eisha Singh Isha Malviya Chum Darang Siddharth Nigam Baseer Ali Gulki Joshi Bhavika Sharma Dhanashree Verma Khushboo Patani (sister of Disha Patani) Mallika Sherawat

The shooting location for this season remains under wraps, adding to the suspense. With a mix of fresh faces and seasoned stars, fans can’t wait to see who will rise to the challenge and who will crumble under pressure.

The shooting location for this season remains under wraps, adding to the suspense. With a mix of fresh faces and seasoned stars, fans can't wait to see who will rise to the challenge and who will crumble under pressure.