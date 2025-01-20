Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss: Meet stars who won both trophies

Mumbai: Many stars from the Indian entertainment industry have made their mark by winning prestigious reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. However, only two celebrities hold the rare distinction of claiming victory in both these iconic shows. Sidharth Shukla and Karanveer Mehra!

Joining the late Sidharth Shukla in this exclusive club is none other than television sensation Karan Veer Mehra.

Karanveer Mehra wins Bigg Boss 18, KKK 14

Karan created history by clinching the Bigg Boss 18 trophy last night, January 19, following his victory in the adrenaline-packed Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last year. During the dramatic finale of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, Karan defeated fellow finalist Vivian Dsena to emerge as the winner.

Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, KKK 7

The only other star to achieve this rare feat was Sidharth Shukla, who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 before going on to bag the Bigg Boss 13 title in one of the most celebrated seasons of the show. Sidharth, known for his magnetic personality and immense popularity, tragically passed away in 2021 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack, leaving a void in the hearts of fans.

Celebrating his new milestone, Karan Veer Mehra shared a fun moment with his fans this morning. He posted a picture of his Bigg Boss 18 trophy next to his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 trophy with a witty caption: “Agar yeh bolti toh ek dusre se kya kehti?” (If they could talk, what would they say to each other?).

Karan’s back-to-back triumphs have cemented his status as a reality TV icon, drawing comparisons to the legendary Sidharth Shukla.