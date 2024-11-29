Khelo India Games 2026 likely to be hosted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya has accepted Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s request to host the Khelo India Games in Hyderabad.

Although the chief minister initially proposed hosting the event next year, the Union sports minister clarified that the 2025 games are already scheduled for Bihar. However, he assured that Hyderabad would host the games in 2026.

The request which was submitted by the State government’s representative, Jitender Reddy mentioned Hyderabad’s history of hosting major sports event including the 32nd National Games in 2002, the Afro-Asian Games, and the 7th World Military Games.

In the letter, CM Revanth Reddy further highlighted that the Gachibowli sports complexes are equipped with world-class facilities, including an international-standard indoor stadium, swimming pool, synthetic athletic track, hockey turf, and shooting range.

He also mentioned the air-conditioned multipurpose indoor stadium in Saroornagar, synthetic tennis courts, skating track, and outdoor stadium, as well as the indoor stadium at LB Stadium, a tennis complex, football ground, KVBR indoor stadium, and a facility for water sports at Hussain Sagar.

Additionally, the Gymkhana-2 ground offers a football field, and there are provisions for outdoor games.

The chief minister emphasized that Hyderabad not only has the infrastructure to host large-scale sporting events but also excellent transport connectivity, with train and air travel options for athletes. The city is well-served by several renowned star hotels and other accommodations.

He further noted that the State government is prioritizing sports by increasing the budget and developing a special policy to encourage youth participation in sports.