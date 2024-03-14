Khushi Kapoor to romance Ibrahim Ali Khan and Junaid Khan next

Khushi Kapoor will also be seen opposite Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s son, in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Love Today'

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2024 12:28 pm IST
Khushi Kapoor to romance Ibrahim Ali Khan and Junaid Khan next
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, who made a splash with her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ last year, is gearing up for two exciting film projects now. The budding actress has quickly won hearts with her charm and fashion sense.

Khushi Kapoor’s Upcoming Movies

Her next movie, ‘Naadaniyaan,’ is a romantic comedy where she stars alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film will premiere on OTT platforms, according to reports.

Khushi Kapoor will also be seen opposite Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s son, in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Love Today.’ The film, originally starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana, is set to start filming this summer.

MS Education Academy

Fans of Khushi Kapoor are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen. She hasn’t had her big debut yet and let’s wait and see how she manages to follow her mumma’s footsteps in future.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2024 12:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button