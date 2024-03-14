Khushi Kapoor to romance Ibrahim Ali Khan and Junaid Khan next

Mumbai: Daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, who made a splash with her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ last year, is gearing up for two exciting film projects now. The budding actress has quickly won hearts with her charm and fashion sense.

Khushi Kapoor’s Upcoming Movies

Her next movie, ‘Naadaniyaan,’ is a romantic comedy where she stars alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film will premiere on OTT platforms, according to reports.

Khushi Kapoor will also be seen opposite Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s son, in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Love Today.’ The film, originally starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana, is set to start filming this summer.

Fans of Khushi Kapoor are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen. She hasn’t had her big debut yet and let’s wait and see how she manages to follow her mumma’s footsteps in future.