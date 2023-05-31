Kiara Advani gifts herself new Mercedes Maybach, its price is...

Mumbai: Kiara Advani, the talented and stylish Bollywood actress, turned heads as she stepped out in her brand new luxury car in Mumbai. The actress, who is preparing for her upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, was spotted at a dubbing studio in the city, arriving in her swanky Mercedes Maybach.

Kiara’s new car is said to cost around Rs. 2.70 crore which she reportedly gifted herself. The actress displayed her effortless style and charisma as she posed for the paparazzi. Kiara wore a trendy printed dress set paired with a white top to keep her look casual yet chic, perfectly complementing her new luxurious ride.

The Mercedes Maybach is a symbol of automotive excellence due to its plush features, comfort, and unmatched performance. Kiara’s decision to purchase this high-end vehicle reflects her taste for luxury and appreciation for the finer things in life.

Kiara Advani Car Collection

Other cars parked in her garage include:

Audi A8

BMW X5

BMW 5-Series

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

On the professional front, Kiara Advani has Game Changer with Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She debuted in 2014 with Fugly and has since appeared in a number of films.