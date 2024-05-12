Kiara Advani shares sunkissed selfies from breezy beach vacation

Mumbai: Just like many others who are dreaming of vacations in this hot summer, actor Kiara Advani set major travel goals as she shared stunning pictures from her breezy beach gateway.

On Saturday, Kiara took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her beachy vacation.

In the photos, Kiara can be seen wearing white attire with statement sunglasses and flaunting her playful pout.

The last image hinted at Sidharth Malhotra’s presence with two coconuts implying a romantic moment shared by the couple amidst the scenic sea views.

Sharing the images, she wrote, “Beach please. This is not an ad.”

Recently, a picture of Sidharth and Kiara from their Goa trip circulated on social media.

In the photos, Kiara and Sidharth are seen posing with a group of friends.

Kiara can be seen wearing a green maxi dress, while Sidharth looked dapper in a denim shirt with shorts.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series ‘Indian Police Force’ on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film ‘Yodha’ with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

Kaira, on the other hand, is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer ‘Game Changer’, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘WAR 2’, which will also feature ‘RRR’ star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has ‘Don 3’ lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Toxic’.